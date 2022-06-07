KK's Last Song 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' Released, Fans Say 'legend Never Dies'

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnat, popularly known as KK's untimely demise has sent deep shocking waves in the entire nation while fans still mourning the tragic loss. Amid the political slugfest that has triggered over his death, fans of the prolific singer remembered him after the makers of the upcoming film, Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga released KK's first song after his demise.

Titled Dhoop Paani Bahne De, the soulful voice of the singer brings back several memories and left fans teary-eyed after listening to the latest release. The die-heart fans of the singer, expressed their views over the new song while recalling the 'calm and soothing' effect that the late singer's voice created in the minds of the people.

KK's first song released after his tragic demise

The heart-touching song shows the titular character played by actor Pankaj Tripathi is seen travelling through the forest. Apart from him, the song also shares a glimpse of another star cast including Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta. One of the lines crooned by KK in the song "In har ek pedho ki, daaliyaan kat gayi. Kuch pooja mein, kuch shaadiyon mein jal gayi, kat gayi," has just left fans drooling over the late singer's voice.

The song is written by the legendary Gulzar and has been composed by Shantanu Moitra. Earlier, the makers shared the trailer of the film that explained how urbanisation has a cruel effect on village life. Inspired by a bizarre true practice near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, the captivating trailer tells the story of a simple man, who battles both wild animals and administrative corruption at the same time. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the rural situation and the adverse effects of urbanization.

Soon after the first captivating song from the film was released, fans could not control their emotion. One of the users recalled how late singer KK was performing for his fans till the very last moment of his life. "god u r unfair..y ??? Sir, u r living until the world's last day." Another user wrote, "Legend never dies they live forever in our heart."

A third user chimed in and wrote, "The sukoon (calm) his voice offers, is just incomparable." "Can't control my tears while listening," said another person. For the unknown, the much-awaited song that was released today was recorded in April this year.

KK passed away on May 31 following a cardiac arrest. The late singer was performing at a concert in Kolkata when his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.



