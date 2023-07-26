KK’s Last Song Dilbaro From Malayalam Movie Samara Out Now

Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK, died on May 31 after suffering a heart attack. While fans continue to remember the popular playback singer with his songs, his last track has been released posthumously.

3 things you need to know

Singer KK died in Kolkata while performing at a concert.

He is survived by his two kids-- a son and a daughter-- and his wife.

Dilbaro is the title of KK's posthumous track.

KK's final track is out now

KK's last song Dilbaro is part of the album of Samara, a Malayalam-Tamil thriller directed by Charles Joseph. Deepak Warrier's soul-stirring composition perfectly complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by Shaik Tabrez, Yusuf Baig, Sharat Nath and Maguvi. Upon its release, it amassed a staggering 800,000 views in less than 24 hours, which is a testament to KK's enduring popularity.

KK: A heartfelt tribute to a music legend

KK died at Gurudas College in Kolkata. Following his passing, a posthumous release titled Dhoop Paani Bahne De from the film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga paid tribute to the singer's exceptional musical legacy.

The singer's funeral took place at Versova Hindu Cemetery in Mumbai, where a sea of fans bid an emotional farewell to the singer. As a mark of respect, the government of West Bengal bestowed a gun salute during the funeral, where Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee was also present, commemorating the profound impact KK had on music lovers.