KK's Mortal Remains Arrive In Mumbai; Taken To His Residence In Andheri

Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, passed away on May 31. The singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in south Kolkata and fell ill after reaching the hotel where he was staying. Soon after that, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the singer was declared dead on arrival. The mortal remains of KK have been brought to Mumbai.

KK's mortal remains brought to Mumbai

Late singer KK's mortal remains have been brought to Mumbai ahead of his final rites which will take place on June 2. The remains of the late singer have been taken to his residence in Andheri.

Initial post-mortem report points to cardiac arrest

As per PTI, preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who passed away following a live concert in Kolkata, indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The report also stated that the late singer had “prolonged cardiac issues”.

The officer stated, "The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues", while the final report will be available within 72 hours.

The singer's funeral is scheduled to take place on June 2 in Versova, Mumbai.

