KK's Mortal Remains To Arrive In Mumbai Today; Funeral To Take Place On June 2

Bollywood's popular singer, KK passed away on May 31 and the news took the internet by storm as his fans and celebrities from the industry mourned his loss. He was honoured with a gun salute at Rabindra Sadan, with the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in attendance. The late star’s last rites are now scheduled to take place on June 2, 2022, Thursday in Versova, Mumbai.

KK funeral details

KK’s mortal remains arrived at Dum Dum in Kolkata, will be brought to Mumbai and will reach the city at 7.30 p.m. on June 1, 2022. His funeral will take place the following day, on June 2 in Versova. Several fans have mourned the loss of the singer who gave an entire generation, music to love and cherish.

KK honoured with gun salute

A gun salute tribute took place to honour the late singer in Rabindra Sadan. It was earlier scheduled to take place at the airport, but the CM informed netizens of the change online, as the postmortem was still ongoing. Several visuals from the gun salute surfaced online and fans paid tribute to the iconic singer after her untimely death. The gun salute took place in the presence of his family members and the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

#LIVE | Gun salute being given to singer KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also present



Tune in here - https://t.co/8RYqmPrPqf pic.twitter.com/xE5jn9CCrc — Republic (@republic) June 1, 2022

KK death

The popular singer breathed his last after he performed in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha and was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that an 'unnatural death' case has been filed in Kolkata with regard to the tragic event. A case has also been registered against the hotel management, where the late star was lodging.

Image: Instagram/@bulandlalkar_45