KK's Wife Jyothy Krishna Paints Their Picture; Remembers Late Singer In Heartfelt Note

On July 14, late singer KK's wife Jyothy Krishna, who is a painter by profession, shared a painting featuring her with her husband and late singer, further stating how much she misses him. The Dil Ibadat singer died of sudden cardiac problems on May 31 after attending a concert at a college festival in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha. Doctors who performed KK's autopsy revealed that he had several heart blockages and could have been saved if cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on time, adding, "prolonged cardiac problems also remained unaddressed."

KK's wife Jyothy Krishna paints their picture

On Thursday, KK's wife Jyothy Krishna headed to her official Instagram handle and shared a painting that she made by herself. The painting had two of them standing together as they share a warm hug. Sharing the picture, she captioned the post, "Trying to paint again, Miss you sweetheart.

" Soon after the pic went viral on social media, fans got emotional and took to the comment section to pay their respects.

An Instagram user termed the painting 'beautiful and heart touching', adding, "you are truly gifted in every aspect of life ..you had an angel in your life who was a heartthrob of millions not only as a singer but also as a superhuman being. I have yet to come across a soul so pure and divine," another fan remembered KK as he commented, "KK has all my heart! He's someone, whose loss feels like as if I've lost someone close to my soul Rest easy legend!"

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, married Jyothy in 1991 before he started his music career.

Both were childhood friends and have two children together - Nakul and Taamara. The late singer has given several hits in a career spanning almost three decades. His popular songs include Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), the Tamil song Apadi Podu, Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe... (2006), Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om (2007), Khuda Jane from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Piya Aaye Na from Aashiqui 2 (2013), Mat Aazma Re from Murder 3 (2013), India Wale from Happy New Year (2014), Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more.

Image: Instagram/@jyothykrishna