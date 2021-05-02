Know BTS' RM: Here Are 10 Facts About Rap Mon You Need To Know

BTS’s fandom is growing with each passing day. Apart from the group’s music and impeccable dance skills, the group’s friendship and dedication has won hearts everywhere. Many music lovers might not know this, but BTS had a group leader who helps in taking pivotal decisions for the band. This member is none other than Kim Namjoon a.k.a. RM. Apart from being the leader, BTS’ ARMY is quite aware about some of RM’s quirks and qualities. Here’s what they are.

10 Interesting facts about BTS’ RM a.k.a. Kim Namjoon

1.Tallest member

One of the most notable details about BTS’ RM is his height. As mentioned above, Kim Namjoon is the tallest member in the group. According to Kpop Deal’s report, RM stands tall at 5’11 i.e. 181 cm. Many BTS members in the past like Jimin and Taehyung have spoken up about wanting to steal a few inches of height from their group leader.

2. His IQ is 148

RM has proved cerebral capabilities on several occasions. According to the above-mentioned media portal’s report, RM scored 805 on TOEIC (The Test of English for International Communication). Moreover, his IQ is 148. He has participated in several television show challenges where he is seen solving complex mathematical problems with complete ease.

3. He gave a speech at the UN

BTS’ music is known for its strong message about loving yourself and accepting various sides of your personality. No wonder, BTS was invited to UNICEF’s youth initiative titled, ‘Generation Unlimited’. RM as the spokesperson for the band gave a speech at UN headquarters in New York. Since Kim Namjoon is the only BTS member who is fluent in English, he ended up giving the speech while the remaining members stood behind him.

4. RM is BTS’ spokesperson

As mentioned earlier, RM is the only BTS member who is fluent in English. After BTS gained popularity across the globe and the group began touring and performing internationally, RM was at the frontier and answering all the questions. Apart from being BTS’ spokesperson, Kim Namjoon also acts as the translator for the remaining six members.

5. He was an underground rapper

RM is part of the rap line of BTS. He is known to rap major portions of the group’s songs. But before becoming a part of BTS, RM was an underground rapper. He went by the name Runch Randa.

6. Jungkook considers him his style icon

During an interview with GQ, BTS members discussed their favourite outfits and even their style icons. When it was Jungkook’s turn, the golden Maknae revealed that he considers Rap Mon as his style icon. He added that he gets inspired by RM’s overall personality and his music.

7. RM a.k.a. ‘God of Destruction’

All the BTS members have been given certain nicknames by the ARMY. Apart from being known as RM, Rap Mon, Joon, Kim Namjoon, the group leader has another nickname. He is known as the ‘God of Destruction since he is known to destroy and break things out of sheer clumsiness. Many YouTube videos have documented the same.

8. RM loves reading books

RM’s fluency in English and his interest in academics have led him to develop a keen interest in reading. In several interviews, RM has spoken about his love for reading books. Moreover, many BTS Run videos have documented the same.

9. RM is a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community

Kim Namjoon has openly been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. During his UN speech, Namjoon said, “I want to hear your voice. I want to hear your conviction. No matter where you’re from, skin colour, gender identity, just speak for yourself. Find your name and find your voice”.

10. RM covered Troye Sivan’s song 'Fools'

RM’s support for the LGBTQ+ community extends beyond this UN speech. RM and Jungkook even covered Troye Sivan’s song Fools. They also promoted Sivan’s song Strawberries & Cigarettes from the coming-of-age LGBT film, Love, Simon.

Image Credit: RM_bighitentertainment Instagram