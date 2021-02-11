Kodak Black Offers To Pay The College Tuition Fees Of The Deceased FBI Agents' Children

Renowned rhythm and poetry artist Kodak Black reportedly offered to pay the college tuition fees of those FBI agents who lost their lives while carrying out the standard procedure following the service of a search warrant at a house in Sunrise, Florida. As per a report on NBC, Kodak Black offered to help after he found out that the now-deceased agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, are survived by three children. Alfin, as per the report, was a father to a 3-year-old, while Schwartzenberger is survived by a 4 and a 9-year-old. The two late FBI agents had developed a reputation for investigating and getting to the bottom of crimes against children. Bradford Cohen, Black's attorney, as per the report, made a call to the FBI office shortly after he heard the news.

About Kodak Black's controversy:

Kodak Black, as per a report on Billboard, was convicted for fudging information on federal documents in order to gain possession of firearms. Due to the same, the musician was looking at a 46-month-long sentence. As reported earlier, he has also faced charges before and has a history of sexual assault. His sentence was expected to end in November 2022. But, in an unsurprising turn of events, the musician, along with his fellow rapper, Lil Wayne, was granted clemency by former United States President Donald Trump during his last day in the White House as its prime resident. At the time of his release, as reported earlier, Bradford Cohen, the attorney who represented Black as well as Wayne, said that prior to his conviction and even long after he rose to stardom, Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was, and continued to be involved in various causes aimed at providing resources for education and vocation to underprivileged children.

About Kodak Black:

Kodak Black entered the American music scene sometime around 2014 with his debut single that went by the name of "No Flocking". The song brought him initial recognition, which supposedly proved to be instrumental in creating a hype around his debut album, Painting Pictures. Since then, his albums and musical releases have been frequently seen on Billboard's top 100 lists for weeks in a row.

