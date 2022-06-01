Kolkata Concert Clips Show KK Discomforted; Raise Questions On Overheating & Crowding

As the news of singer KK's demise sinks in, Republic has accessed key footage that appears to establish that the late performer was feeling hot & suffocated inside Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha where he was performing before he passed away. In the most telling clip accessed by Republic, Krishnakumar Kunnath, known popularly as KK, requests the light operators to turn off spotlights on the stage saying, 'my backside is fried'. Moreover, the clip has also confirmed suspicions that the AC was not working effectively at the venue.

#LIVE | KK death probe: CCTV footage being scrutinised, two people interrogated.



Tune in to watch here-https://t.co/bbyaMx5ll9 pic.twitter.com/1JnY3RlDjR — Republic (@republic) June 1, 2022

"One second, it is my request to the light operators to turn off the lights at the back. Dim it a little bit. If you are towards the front, you understand, my backside is fried. It's like so hot on stage, there is no AC here. It is damn hot. So if you dim the lights, it's okay," KK says in the clip.

Republic has also accessed another video, which is, however, undated and unverified, of a fire extinguisher leaking at what appears to be the venue. Such an incident was stated to have occurred by the Nazrul Mancha's staff.

A lot of what may have actually gone down can be ascertained in several other clips that have come to light. In one such video, the late singer can be seen using a towel to wipe his face amid the visibly hot atmosphere. He also goes on to point upwards and raises a question, seemingly asking if the AC was working. A person in the background can be heard saying, "It is too hot."

KK death probe: Big questions raised

Eyewitnesses have also claimed that KK had complained of overheating to the administration and also went backstage several times. In one tape, the singer can also be seen being escorted by three men who are holding him on both sides, looking extremely uneasy. Yet, unexplainably, no immediate medical aid was offered to him.

The question remains that if KK was uneasy at the concert, why was he taken to the hotel and why was no immediate medical assistance given to him? KK was uneasy at the concert and was brought dead to the hospital. What happened in between? A forensic team visited the hotel for examination earlier in the day.

Moreover, questions also arise as to whether there was overbooking/overcrowing at the venue. If the capacity of Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha was 2,500, was it overshot? KK's mortal remains will reach Mumbai after 7.30 PM today. His last rites will be held in Versova, Mumbai tomorrow.