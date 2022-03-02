Korean Music Awards 2022: K-pop BtTS, Aespa Win Big, Check Out The Entire List Inside

The winners of the Korean Music Awards 2022 were announced on Tuesday and it has an interesting list of stars who took home the honour this year. As reported by Soompi, this year BTS and aespa emerged as the biggest winners of the night. Apart from the two popular names in the Korean world, the Bangtan Boys won the Daesang (grand prize), picking the Artist of the Year this year.

The Korean Music Awards is regarded as one of the most prestigious ceremonies in the country as it is held annually to honour both mainstream and underground musical artists from across a variety of genres. Unlike many other South Korean music awards that focus primarily on sales to determine winners, the Korean Music Awards regards musical achievement as its main selection criterion.

The organizers of the awards select the talent on the basis of the recommendations of a panel of judges comprising music critics, radio show producers, academics, and other professionals within the industry. This year, there were some amazing names to be heard that won awards for their smashing hits in the previous year. Keep your excitement to rest and take a look at all the names who walked out with the honour.

List of winners at Korean Music Awards



Artist of the Year: BTS

Song of the Year: Next Level by aespa

Album of the Year: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee

Rookie of the Year: aespa

Best K-Pop Song: Next Level by aespa

Best K-Pop Album: Querencia by Chungha

Best Pop Song: AKMU – NAKKA (with IU)

Best Pop Album: LILAC by IU

Best Rock Song: Soumbalgwang’s Dance

Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang’s Happiness, Flower

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel’s Desert Eagle

Best Modern Rock Album: Wings of the ISANG’s The Borderline between Hope and Despair

Best R&B and Soul Song: THE GONLAN SONG by SUMIN & Slom

Best R&B and Soul Album: DON’T DIE COLORS by THAMA

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: TAIJI by CHANGMO

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Choi LB’s Independent Music

Best Electronic Song: HAEPAARY – “go to gpd and then”

Best Electronic Album: HAEPAARY – “Born By Gorgeousness”

Best Folk Song: Barley Tea by Chun Yongsung featuring Kang Mal Geum

Best Folk Album: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee

Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Hegemony Shift by AGNES

Best Jazz Vocal Album: With Strings: Dream of You by Maria Kim

Best Jazz Music Album: Daring Mind by Jihye Lee Orchestra