Kourtney Kardashian Turns Tattoo Artist For Travis Barker, Shares 'masterpiece' In New Pic

Post tying the knot in March this year, couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been flooding social media with their mushy pictures of romantic moments. The rock drummer, however, was recently discharged from the hospital due to pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

As the Blink-182 drummer recuperates from his illness, he turned muse for wife Kourtney’s ‘masterpiece.’ The Poosh founder shared a picture on her Instagram story while updating how she inked her name on Travis’ arms. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum showed off the tattoo she had inked on her husband which was her initial "K" beside a cute little heart.

Travis Barker turns muse for wife Kourtney Kardashian

While flaunting her piece, Kourtney wrote, “Some of my finest work." Barker also posted the same picture on his Instagram story. Barker is very well known for his full-body tattoos and now he has two from his wife. Last year, the Kardashian sister inked "I love you" on his arm. The couple is known for their strong associations with tattoos as they got special moments inked on their bodies. At their lavish wedding in Italy, Kourtney put on a long hand-embroidered veil that had the image of the Virgin Mary and the words "family loyalty respect" on it. The elaborate veil was inspired by a tattoo on Barker's head.

Earlier this week, Kourtney along with Barker and her two kids, Penelope and Reign spent some time alone peacefully on a beach. The beauty mogul had even posted a bunch of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old musician was rushed to the hospital last week after he complained of excruciating pain after having dinner on Monday and admitted to hospital since then. He had earlier given his health update with a note on Instagram that read, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with the intensive treatment I am currently much better(sic).”

IMAGE: Instagram/Travisbarker