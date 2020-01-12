K-pop Fashion Cues To Take From Stars' Airport Looks In 2019

From Hollywood to Bollywood and now K-Town, the airport looks of the stars are widely followed all around the world. These celebrities manage to turn the normal commuting spot into a runaway with the blink of an eye. While Hollywood and Bollywood celebs are often clicked and spotted, another genre of celebs is quickly stealing the limelight. With comfy yet elegant clothing, the K-pop stars are standing out from the crowds. While 2019 has already said goodbye, the fans don't seem to let go of these 2019 fashion trends. Here are a few K-pop stars who turned heads with their airport outfits in 2019.

K-pop stars and their airport fashion that left their fans impressed

Matching sets

In 2019, matching the top with bottoms became a huge trend globally. K-pop stars also picked up on this and were spotted wearing matching sets or co-cords at the airport. They won hearts with simple one-colour ones to multi-dynamic outfits.

Simple Yet Groundbreaking

It is a known fact that less is more. From monochromes to simple lines to minimal prints, everything can be pulled off with minimal efforts. The outfit may seem minimal to combine, but turns heads when one steps out wearing them. K-pop stars are no stranger to this fact and jumped the wagon for this one as well.

High Fashion but make it Street

The high fashion is no longer restricted to the red-carpets. If one wants to look good why should they have to wait for a red-carpet event? The stars have added a twist to this fashion where they wear haute couture clothing but also make it street at the same time. They wear a simple mix of an urban comfortable item and combine it with a luxury item.

