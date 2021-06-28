Kriti Kharbanda Teases About Her Upcoming Film '14 Phere' With A 'Peek-a-boo!' Post; See

Housefull 4 actor Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her Instagram account to share a BTS picture from her upcoming movie 14 Phere. In the picture, she is seen lying down on a bed while covering her face with her hand. She is smiling and appears to be wearing white attire. In the caption, she wrote, "Peek-a-boo!" and added hashtags "#aarahahai #keepwatchingthisspace #14phere". The comment section is filled with her fans leaving fire and heart emoticons. Check it out.

Kriti Kharbanda teases her upcoming movie

(Image Courtesy: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post)

More about 14 Phere cast

Kriti Kharbanda in 14 Phere will be seen playing the lead role alongside Vikrant Massey. The upcoming social comedy-drama film is directed by Devanshu Singh and is all set to hit the theatres on July 9, 2021. The movie also features Gauahar Khan, Vinay Pathak, Yamini Das and Vineet Kumar.

A look at Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

On June 22, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared her pole dancing image, wherein she is seen doing the floor lean back position. Sharing this picture on social media, Kriti Kharbanda said, "Hello pole! We meet again :)". Further, she shared that exhaustion is unreal in pole dancing. However, she also added that she feels satisfied and happy. Take a look.

Other than this, the actor also celebrated 12 years in the film industry. While sharing her picture, she wrote a long note for all of the people who were instrumental in her journey. She said that in twelve years she had entered the industry, she had really changed exponentially as a human being. She shared that she had entered as a teenager and had grown up while working there. She also named the characters that she played and how it has been a journey. It reads, "From Pragati, to Dr.Swathi, to aarti Shukla to rajkumari Meena, and now Aditi, somewhere along the line I grew up. I went from being an immature teenager who was timid to an adult who is strong and bold. I was kid who loved playing dress up and dancing to the kickass numbers of the 90’s and now I get to do that for a living. I cannot imagine a bigger blessing. Today I watch a full generation and more perform to my numbers, recreating things that I have done, and the feeling is surreal." Take a look at her post.

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.