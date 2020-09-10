Krsna's Music Fiasco: Rapper Slams MCIA Over IPL's Anthem Plagiarism Issue

Recently, Rapper Krishna Kaul, popularly known as Krsna, expressed his displeasure over the Music Composers Association of India's decision (MCAI) of ruling out the rapper’s accusation of plagiarism against IPL. Krsna had alleged that the IPL anthem was plagiarised from his 2017 rap song Dekho Kaun Aaya Wapas. Take a look at Krsna's tweet:

Krsna's slams IPL and MCIA

This is scary! I just got word that ‘Music Composer’s Association of India’ has suggested that plagiarisation of Hip Hop songs is permissible in their opinion because all hip hop songs sound the same. Shabaash! Tumhara khoon khoon, hamara khoon paani! #IPLanthemcopied — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 9, 2020

Slamming the association in his recent tweet, Krsna mentioned that the institution ‘suggested’ that the plagiarism of Hip Hop songs is permissible, as they believe all ‘Hip Hop songs sound the same’. Calling their move ‘scary’, Krsna ended the note with a Hindi quote, which roughly translates to: ‘Your blood is blood, our blood is water?’. Take a look:

In an interview with ANI, Pranav Ajayrao Malpe, who is the composer of this year's anthem said, "I would like to share with you a certificate from the Music Composer's Association of India which is based on the findings of four well-known music composers who compared the two songs. The certificate clearly clarifies that there is no similarity between the two songs."

He continued, "I am shocked. My composition is original and is not inspired by any other artists' work. It has been created by me and my team through our hard work and efforts".

Krsna's accusation:

A few days back, Krsna took to his Twitter handle and appealed to his fellow artists and friends on Twitter, to spread awareness about the 'plagiarism' by IPL. In his tweet, he also mentioned that he was not given any credits for the song. Take a look:

Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5 — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020

