Kumar Sanu And Alka Yagnik Have Given Indian Cinema These 5 Popular Duet Songs

Kumar Sanu was born on September 22, 1957, in Calcutta, West Bengal, India as Kedarnath Bhattacharya. He is known for his work in many Bollywood movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Baazigar (1993) and 1942: A Love Story (1994). Alka Yagnik began her Bollywood music career in 1979, with a few lines in Rajashri's Payal Ki Jhankar. Even though her first full-fledged song was Hum Tum Rahenge for Rajesh Roshan in Hamari Bahu Alka (1982), her first appearance proved to be the mega-hit Mere Angne Mein. Today, the chart-topping songs of Alka Yagnik are a favourite of many. Both the singers have sung many songs in several languages.

Here are a few songs that Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik have sung together:

Raah mein unse mulaqat ho gayi

The lyrical song from the movie Vijaypath (1994) is one of the most popular songs starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The music was composed by Anu Malik. The song has been viewed by 89 million as of today.

Ladki badi anjani hai

According to IMDb, one of the successful movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the only Bollywood movie, which has won all the awards for major acting categories. The scene at the end of "Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai" where Kajol's sari flies in the air and Shah Rukh Khan realizes her love for her, was not originally in the script. Farah Khan added it, believing it added a filmy touch to the scene. The song has 280 million views as of today.

Dil ne ye kha hai dil se

Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se song is copied from 'Ahebak Leh' and Aksar Is Duniya Mein song is copied from 'Ashtany' a song by Najwa Karam. But still, it is the most loved song. The song has been viewed by 215 million people on Youtube.

Churake dil mera

The song from the movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The star cast of the movie was Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Rageshwari, Kader Khan, Raveena Tandon, Johny Lever. The music was composed by Anu Malik. The duet song is sung by Kumar Sanu & Alka Yagnik. The lyrics were written by Rani Malik. The song was viewed by 51 million people on Youtube.

