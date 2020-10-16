Kumar Sanu Fans Send The Singer Their Best Wishes After He Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kumar Sanu recently tested positive for COVID-19 and shared the news via his Facebook account. Since the news, many fans have taken to Twitter to share their best wishes. Take a look at the Facebook post that Kumar Sanu's team shared about his COVID-19 diagnosis and how his fans have been wishing for his recovery.

Kumar Sanu tests positive for Coronavirus

In the post, the singer's team mentioned that Kumar Sanu tested COVID-19 positive. They further asked fans to pray for his good health. Many fans commented that they wished the best for the singer and others shared their concern over the news on Twitter.

Fans wish the singer a speedy recovery

Many fans and admirers of the singer have taken to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. Most fans mentioned how the singer is their favourite and added fan art as well. One fan wrote that Kumar Sanu was their favourite 90s singer. Another fan wrote - '.a mind blowing journey in film industry and its so hearty that people really do care about the 90s music sensations like #KumarSanu .what a lovely voice..n still songs like tumse mile..gives the same joy..get well soon Sanu sir.' (sic). Take a look at fans' reaction:

Wishing a very speedy recovery to ine of the best playback singers Kumar Sanu from corona virus. #KumarSanu — Tanishq Sharma (@Tanishq72) October 16, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery #KumarSanu sir. — Khushbu Soni (@Khusshhiii0925) October 16, 2020

#KumarSanu we hope you get well soon! — Angsuman Chakraborty (@angsuman) October 16, 2020

Oh No! Wishing a speedy recovery to my most favorite 90’s legend #KumarSanu 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/c6GZQ5zUHM — Jeffy 🤍 (@Alizajeffy) October 16, 2020

Kedarnath Bhattacharya" to #KumarSanu ..a mind blowing journey in film industry and its so hearty that people really do care about the 90’s music sensations like #KumarSanu .what a lovely voice..n still songs like tumse mile..gives the same joy..get well soon Sanu sir. pic.twitter.com/b492cUUpUI — @ashajha (@ashamishra) October 16, 2020

Singer #KumarSanu has tested Coronavirus positive. We wish him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/jdtQZY2HJi — Dainik Savera Times (@saveratimes) October 16, 2020

Kumar Sanu has sung many Bollywood songs. He was born on October 20, 1957. He kickstarted his career in 1986 with the film Tin Kanya. He has also sung songs in many languages like Marathi, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, Oriya, Urdu, Pali, English, Spanish and his native language, Bengali. Some of his famous songs are from movies Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993), Sir (1993), Imtihaan (1994), Naaraaz (1994), Yaar Gaddar (1994), Hum Hain Bemisaal (1994), Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1994) and Naajayaz (1995), to name a few.

He also won many awards for his work. He holds the record for winning five consecutive Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer and the other singer to hold that title is Arijit Singh. He also won the Padma Shri in 2009.

Promo Pic Credit: Kumar Sanu's Instagram

