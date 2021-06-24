Kumar Sanu Reacts To Discussion Surrounding 'Indian Idol', Says 'more Gossip Drives TRPs'

There has been a lot of talk over the ‘drama’ surrounding shows like Indian Idol with numerous celebrities commenting on it. Kumar Sanu, who recently appeared on the show, stated that the gossip around a venture was a driving factor for the TRPs (Television Rating Points). The veteran singer stated that it was not a ‘big deal.’

Kumar Sanu on discussions surrounding Indian Idol

Kumar Sanu was asked, in an interview with Hindustan Times, about the discussions surrounding Indian Idol and if such shows played a role in nurturing aspiring singers. The singer replied that the more the gossip, the more was the TRP. He added that one should understand that it was not a 'big deal.'

The Ab Tere Bin artist stated that talent indeed comes to the fore with singing-based reality shows like Indian Idol. Sanu stated that it is possible that aspiring singers do not get work in the entertainment industry, but there could be opportunities for work. He stated that there were enough singers coming through such shows, but it was the responsibility of the producers and music directors to offer them work.

Indian Idol in the news

There has been a controversy over the show Indian Idol after singer Amit Kumar stated that he was asked to praise the contestants, as he attended the special episode on Kishore Kumar. This was after he said that he did not enjoy the episode.

Kumar Sanu too had spoken up about it, and denied that he was asked to praise the contestants.

Right from the host of Indian Idol, Aditya Narayan taking a dig at Amit Kumar, Abhijeet Sawant claiming that the makers were only chasing 'fake stories' and Sunidhi Chauhan stating that he had quit the show for the same reason, numerous other statements regarding it became a talking point.

