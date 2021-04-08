Kumar Sanu Takes Covid-19 Vaccine Dose; Shares His Experience

Chura Ke Dil Mera singer Kumar Sanu has taken his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The actor posted a short video reviewing his experience of receiving the vaccine on his Instagram handle. He was first seen driving to the vaccination centre and looked seemingly anxious about the new vaccine based on reviews he had heard on YouTube.

Once he reached the centre, he was greeted by the staff and lead to take the first dose. After the dose was administered, a shocked Sanu turned to the camera to let his fans know that the vaccination was not painful. He further encouraged viewers to get the vaccination since the coronavirus cases in India were rapidly increasing. He expressed a few seconds of pain which was quickly over. He was then asked to stay for 30 minutes at the hospital for observation.

Kumar Sanu takes coronavirus vaccine

The singer's fans poured in their support for him in the comment section. They thanked him for the video and wrote positive messages of encouragement for him. Fans even asked their favourite singer to take care of himself post receiving the vaccine. The video ended up receiving more than 120,000 views.

Celebrities who took their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

Kumar Sanu has joined the long list of celebrities who have received the coronavirus vaccine dose. Actors Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane, Malika Arora Khan, Dilip Joshi, Shekhar Suman and many others have not only taken the dose but urged their fans to do the same. Actor Sonu Sood, who took the vaccine on April 7, 2021, has announced the biggest vaccination drive for the entire nation. The campaign is titled 'Sanjeevani'.

Some of Kumar Sanu's significant projects

Kumar Sanu is well-known for many of his tracks in the 90s including Main Khiladi Tu Anari's Chura Ke Dil Mera, Baazigar's Baazigar O Baazigar and Tujhe Dekha To from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge among several others. For his contribution to many famous songs, he had been awarded the Filmfare awards from 1990 to 1994 consistently. Recently he was featured in the song Aankh Marey with Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh for Ranveer Singh's movie Simmba.

(Promo Image Source: Kumar Sanu Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.