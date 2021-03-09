Kwon Mina Of AOA Makes Yet Another Revelation About Abuse; Perpetrator Is Unknown

In yet another surprising and shocking reveal, AOA former member Kwon Mina had a very serious issue to declare. In her Instagram live date March 7, the singer spoke about the abuse she went through during her childhood. The live session lasted for about 2 hours on Sunday where the actor shocked the audience with her revelations.

Mina's shocking reveal on Instagram

Kwon Mina also mononymously known as Mina took to Instagram to reveal yet another shocking ordeal that faced in childhood. She revealed that a famous male artist sexually abused and bullied her when she was still in school. She did not take any names in the live session, but the fans are worried nonetheless. According to translations by allkpop, Mina said, "When I used to live in Busan, my family was not well off so my livelihood was difficult. When I was in middle school, I was hit with beer bottles by the sunbaes and fought with them. I was sexually assaulted by a male sunbae. If I say his name, everyone will know who he is."

To this, she further added, "My friend's uncle scolded the oppas that did bad things to me. I thought he was a security guard, but it turns out he was someone scary. I don't know how he knew about what happened, but I heard he saw them at the bathhouse and scolded them. The perpetrators apologized to me." ('Sunbae' is a term used in Korea for denoting a person senior to you in age or rank. Girls in Korea address older boys as 'Oppa')

Kwon Mina's struggle with mental health abuse

In 2020, Mina shook the K-Pop industry with her allegations against Shin Jimin, the leader of her former group AOA. She revealed that Shin Jimin had bullied her and neglected her well-being for all the years they were together in the group. Once when Mina was crying during a show, Mina said that the other member told her to stop crying as she was ruining the mood of the group.

Later the member was revealed to be Shin Jimin. Mina went on a hiatus in October 2020 after she posted a suicide note on her Instagram. She was admitted to a health care facility to help her recuperate. Following the allegations, Shin Jimin left the group in 2020 and eventually retired from the entertainment industry.

AOA's members

AOA is a three-member group that debuted in 2012, originally consisting of eight numbers. AOA is an acronym for 'Ace of Angels'. Currently, Hyejeong, Seolhyun and Chanmi remain in the group. AOA have delivered hit songs like "Miniskirt", "Short Hair", "Like a Cat", "Heart Attack", "Give Me the Love", "Good Luck", "Excuse Me" and "Bingle Bangle". Mina has appeared in popular dramas ike Hospital Ship, All About Your Mom, Queen of Mysteries 2.

