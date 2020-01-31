KYGO's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, well known by his stage name KYGO, is a Norwegian DJ, songwriter, and record producer. He started his career back in 2009 and since then he has been making tropical house, deep house, progressive house, and downtempo music. He also was one of the fastest artists on Spotify to reach 1 billion streams. He also made history by playing at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympics. He started playing the piano at the age of six and we can see it reflect in his works. He usually makes tropical key-infused sonic style music which has a different type of vibe. His songs make you relaxed and pumped up at the same time. Here are a few of the best Kygo songs.

Kygo: It Ain't Me

It Ain't Me is a gateway to your chilled feelings with the acoustic guitar running in the background and beautiful voice of Selena Gomez accompanying it makes it the best track of Kygo. With subtle cuts and bouncy beats of this melodic song will make you fall in love all over again. It also has over 171 million views on YouTube and is the best of Kygo’s songs.

Kygo: Firestone

Firestone is no doubt one of the biggest hits of Kygo. This song was made in collaboration with Conrad Sewell, and such a strong vocalist by Kygo’s side made this song a superhit. This song gives an 80s kind of vibe with its low register piano chords and humming synth. It is also said that this song was written by Dutch songwriter Martjin Konihnenburg. It has over 699 million views on YouTube.

Kygo: Stole the Show

This song features Parson James as the lead vocalist and with the perfect R&B pop vocals and a laidback beat. This song was also responsible for making Kygo a famous star. He covered for Avicii at the main stage of TomorrowWorld and this was one of the most famous songs that allowed him to fill the shoes of Avicii. This song has 328 million views on YouTube.

