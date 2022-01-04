LA Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Nirvana's 'Nevermind' Baby Album Cover

A judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed against the surviving members of Nirvana over the cover image of their iconic album, Nevermind. According to a report by the news agency, ANI, last year, Spencer Elden, the baby pictured naked on the front of the album had sued a number of individuals and companies associated with the record including Nirvana band members- Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic along with Kurt Cobain's widow Courtney Love, who serves as the executor of Cobain's estate.

Judge dismisses Nirvana's Nevermind baby album cover lawsuit

Nevermind, which marked its thirtieth anniversary in 2021, was released in 1991. On Monday, Judge Fernando M Olguin, who was presiding over the case at the US District Court in Central California, has dismissed the case after Elden missed his December 30 deadline to file an opposition to the defendants' motion to dismiss.

However, Judge Olguin's dismissal was made 'with leave to amend.' Thus, although the lawsuit has been dismissed, Elden has been given a second chance to refile a new complaint, one which makes good the 'defects' alleged in the defendants' motion to dismiss, such as the allegation that the suit is time-barred.

If Elden misses the new deadline of January 13, the suit will be dismissed 'without prejudice', and the matter will be considered closed. If Elden refiles by January 13, the defendants' lawyers will have a further two weeks to file a reply to the new suit. The ruling stated, "Plaintiff is cautioned that failure to timely file a Second Amended Complaint shall result in this action being dismissed without prejudice for failure to prosecute and/or failure to comply with a court order."

Judge Olguin also ordered that, should the defendants wish to apply for another motion to dismiss to refiled suit, then 'counsel for the parties shall, on January 20, 2022, at 10 am meet and confer in person or via video conference to discuss defendants' motion to dismiss.' The motion to dismiss should, consequently, include details and letters for the 'meet and confer' process. Without this, the motion to dismiss will be denied.

According to the report, Elden's lawsuit claimed the image of the cover was taken and used without his consent and the nudity amounts to an image of child abuse. Two weeks ago, the attorneys for Grohl, Novoselic, Weddle, Love, Cobain, Nirvana, L.L.C MCA Records, UMG Recordings, Inc., Universal Music Group, Inc., The David Geffen Company, and Geffen Records jointly sought dismissal of Elden's lawsuit, quoting Elden had 'spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed Nirvana Baby and the suit was time-barred.

