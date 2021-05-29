Lady Gaga Dedicates The Week In Honour Of 'Born This Way' 10th Anniversary; See Her Posts

The Fame singer Lady Gaga celebrated the 10th year anniversary of her iconic album 'Born This Way' by paying homage to the people involved in the making of the album. The singer also treated her fans with never-seen-before bikini pictures and introduced her 'real friends' to her fans. Check out Lady Gaga's latest photos on her social media and how the week went for her.

Lady Gaga's 'Real friends'

The singer took to her Instagram to share her 'real friends' with her fans. Clicking a selfie with her collection of soft toys, the 35-year-old singer informed her fans in the caption that she 'loves' her friends and that when she comes home to a pile of rainbows that want her to smile and celebrate her. Lady Gaga further added, 'I love you friends, all your colors and your uniqueness—your kindness, your curiosity and endless love' with a red heart emoji.

Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way'

The American singer paid tribute to her 2011 album 'Born This Way' by posting multiple pictures of the event celebrating her album. In the pictures, the singer and actress can be seen interacting with her fans at the event and receiving accolades for the same. She gave a little back story of her album in the caption stating that her album was inspired by Carl Bean, a gay black religious activist.

Carl Bean inspired Lady Gaga's Born This Way

The singer took to her Instagram this week to post a throwback selfie in honour of the tenth anniversary of the album. She simply captioned the post writing, 'Carl Bean inspired “Born This Way'. According to Lady Gaga's latest post, the activist inspired her by writing, preaching, and singing 'Born This Way' 11 years before the singer was born. She also thanked the activist for being the reason to sing.

Lady Gaga's bikini photo

The singer made headlines after posing in a blue bikini as she entered the Summer season. Flaunting her toned bikini body, the actress sported a two-piece blue bikini in the photos. Fans in the comment section went gaga over her as they complimented the singer's toned body.

Pic Credit: Lady Gaga's Instagram

Lady Gaga's special edition album

Recently, the singer took to her Instagram to announce the release of a special edition album in new packaging. Releasing on the 18th of June, the album will include all the original songs from the album in addition to the second disc of reimagined versions of Born This Way. She also announced that the first track 'Judas' is reimagined by Big Freedia.

IMAGE- LADY GAGA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.