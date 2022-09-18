Lady Gaga Issues Tearful Apology For Cancelling Miami Concert; Asks Fans To Stay Safe

Lady Gaga recently reached the final show of her Chromatica Ball tour in Miami, Florida. However, things did not turn as the singer might have expected by the end of the tour. As she was performing at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 17, she was forced to stop the show due to a fierce storm. Soon after the concert, the Grammy Award winner issued a sobbing apology to her fans and mentioned she had to call off the concert for their safety.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bad Romance singer went live to thank and apologise to her fans. The singer was dressed in a purple and black bodysuit and was seen crying throughout the live session. During the session, Lady Gaga thanked her fans to attend her concert and apologised for not being able to complete the show. She revealed the lightning began "striking down" very close to the Hard Rock Stadium and she had to call off the show to make sure her fans and crew were safe.

Lady Gaga further showed a bunch of roses and thanked the fan who threw them at her on stage. She asked her fans to stay safe and mentioned that she felt "enough" even though she did not get to finish the show.

Lady Gaga cries after her Miami concert got cancelled

In another post, the singer shared a photo of herself holding the roses and emphasised how it is life that matters. The House Of Gucci star wrote, "I’m sorry I couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you."

She continued, "Look, for years some of you have called me 'mother monster,' in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did. Sure, OF COURSE, I wanted to sing rain on me for you in the rain. 'I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive'—I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band the whole crew everyone my family and friends."

"Safety first. Love you. Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for understanding. Life matters," the singer added.

