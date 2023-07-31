Lady Gaga Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Tony Bennett, Says 'our Relationship Was...'

Lady Gaga paid a heartfelt tribute to her friend Tony Bennett after he died at the age of 96 on July 21. Tony Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease back in 2016. He made his last appearance in public with Lady Gaga at the popular Radio City Music Hall in 2021. They had appeared together for their One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga concert.

3 things you need to know

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett worked on two albums together including Love for Sale and Cheek to Cheek.

Tony Bennett was an American jazz and pop singer.

He passed away on July 21 in Manhattan, New York.

Lady Gaga pays tribute to Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle for her dear friend Tony Bennett. She also dropped a picture in which she is seen giving a warm hug to the late singer. Lady Gaga wrote, "I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power."

(Lady Gaga shares a photo wherein she can be seen hugging Tony Bennett. | Image: Lady Gaga/Instagram)

She further mentioned how she and Tony would transport themselves to another era to modernise their music and give it a new life as a "singing duo." She also wrote that her relationship with Tony was real. She recounted how he taught her about music and showbiz while helping her learn how to keep her spirits high and head straight.

Lady Gaga in her long note praised Tony and wrote, "He was an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life. Plus, there was the gratitude...Tony was always grateful. He served in WWII, marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and sang jazz with the greatest singers and players in the world."

The Poker Face singer revealed that she has been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time and had a long goodbye. She mentioned that even though they had a huge age gap, he was her real friend and the age gap never mattered. Lady Gaga wrote, "We were from two different stages in life entirely--inspired. Losing Tony to Alzheimer’s has been painful but it was also really beautiful."

I'll never forget Tony Bennett, says Lady Gaga

In her lengthy Instagram note, Lady Gaga mentioned how "an era of memory loss" can be sacred in the life of a person. She said that a person feels vulnerable during that time and has a desire to preserve their dignity. The Bloody Mary singer further wrote that all she wants is for Tony to remember how much she loved him and felt grateful for having him in her life.

She continued by writing, "But, as that faded slowly I knew deep down he was sharing with me the most vulnerable moment in his life that he could--being willing to sing with me when his nature was changing so deeply. I'll never forget this experience. I'll never forget Tony Bennett."

Gaga further addressed her fans and reminded them not to leave their elders behind when things change. She told her fans to never just keep their heading straight and never flinch when sadness comes in the way. She concluded by writing, "Pay attention to silence—some of my musical partner and I’s most meaningful exchanges were with no melody at all. I love you Tony. Love, Lady."