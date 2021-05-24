Lady Gaga Shares Her Love For Her 'Real Friends' In Latest Post

Singer Lady Gaga took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture with the group and wrote a long note thanking them for always being there for her and celebrating her. She wrote, "I love my friends" and called them her "real friends". "They want me to smile and celebrate me. I love you friends, all your colours and your uniqueness—your kindness, your curiosity and endless love", she wrote. In the picture, she sat with her plushies from Squishmallows. The stuffed toys included a small red fox, a blue seal, a light pink unicorn and a purple piglet. She said that they were a pile of rainbows who would always be waiting for her whenever she returned home.

Lady Gaga's tribute to her 'Real Friends'

The image posted on Sunday, May 23, 2021, gained over 2.8 million likes. The singer received love from all her fans and well-wishers. Her makeup artist Sarah Tanno-Stewart wrote, "We love you so much, babes!" Gaga's hairstylist Frederic Aspiras too showed her support saying, "Love you to the moon and back!" Filmmaker Cole Walliser dropped some red hearts for Gaga's post.

Her fans loved that she posted the picture with Squishmallows writing, "I LOVE YOUUUU WE HAVE MATCHING SQUISHMALLOWS" and "SQUISHMALLOW QUEEN". Others also expressed their appreciation for Lady Gaga's post writing, "Angel! Thank you for being the inspiration to be a better and stronger person every day. Always spread your message of kindness to the world! You are light! ♥️" and "Thank you for being strong." The overwhelming response led the singer to write a huge thanks to her fans as she wrote, "I love you".

For the unversed, recently, the singer appeared on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's brand new series titled The Me You Can't See. On the show, the hosts speak about mental health and its importance by inviting celebrity guests to share their experience. Gaga was the first guest of the new series. She opened up about her experiences as a rape survivor. She even spoke about getting pregnant after the traumatic episode. At the time, the singer was only 19 years old and was assaulted by her producer who would force her to take off her clothes. She explained that the tragic experience took her years to overcome.

Image: Lady Gaga's Instagram

