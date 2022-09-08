Lainey Wilson Leads 2022 CMA Awards Nominations With 6 Nods; Check Full List

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@laineywilsonmusic
The Country Music Association Awards or CMA awards, which is set to air live from Nashville on Nov. 9 from 8-11 p.m. EST on ABC, recently announced the nominations of the year including the names of some of the notable artists who bagged nominations under various categories.
Lainey Wilson was the top nominee at the CMA Awards 2022 who bagged 6 nods under the categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year, new artist of the year, music video of the year, the musical event of the year and song of the year. Next in line were Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Shane McAnally who bagged five nominations each while Cody Johnson and Josh Osborne earned four nominations each. Take a look at the full nomination list ahead-
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
"Buy Dirt" — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
"half of my hometown" — Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney); Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
"'Til You Can't" — Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Growin' Up — Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
Humble Quest — Maren Morris; Producer: Greg Kurstin; Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
Palomino — Miranda Lambert; Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves; Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' — Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
Time, Tequila & Therapy — Old Dominion; Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion; Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
"Buy Dirt" — Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
"Sand In My Boots" — Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
"Things a Man Oughta Know" — Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
"You Should Probably Leave" — Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
"Beers On Me" — Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY; Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
"If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producer: Michael Knox
"Longneck Way to Go" — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
"Never Say Never" — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); Producer: Zach Crowell
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) — Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton); Director: Blake Lively
"Longneck Way to Go" — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); Director: Harper Smith
"Never Say Never" — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); Director: Michael Monaco
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Director: Alexa Campbell
"'Til You Can't" — Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson