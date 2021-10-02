Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary: Lata Mangeshkar Shares Song Written By His Wife

In remembrance of Lal Bahadur Shastri, singer Lata Mangeshkar shared a tweet while also sharing the link of a song. The song was written by his wife, Lalita Shastri. The legendary singer tweeted in Hindi, which roughly translates to, “Today is the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri. I greet them politely. This one song written by his wife Smt. Lalita Shastri ji for all of you.” The song is named, “Bhola Bhola Ratate Rate”.

Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute on Twitter

Lata Mangeshkar also posted for the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. She wrote a tweet in Hindi which roughly translates to, “Hi. Today, on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, I pay my respects to him”. She also linked a video of her singing Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye Je, which is known to be Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan.

Lal Bahadur Shastri's life and political career

Lal Bahadur Shastri was a politician from India who served as the country's second Prime Minister. Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, to Sharada Prasad Srivastava and Ramdulari Devi, and shares his birthdate with Mahatma Gandhi. Shastri was a member of the non-cooperation movement. In the 1920s, he became involved in the Indian independence struggle after being deeply inspired and influenced by Gandhi. He was the president of the Lok Sevak Mandal, which was formed by Lala Lajpat Rai, and he was a member of the Indian National Congress.

Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi's connection

Following India's Independence in 1947, he joined Prime Minister Nehru's cabinet, serving first as Railways Minister from 1951 to 1956 and later in a variety of other notable positions, including that of Home Minister. During the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War, he was the country's leader. During the conflict, his slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" became immensely widespread. Lal Bahadur Shastri, the country's second Prime Minister, was born on the same day as Mahatma Gandhi but 35 years later. He first saw and heard Mahatma Gandhi in 1915 in Varanasi when he was 11 years old, and it had an unforgettable influence on him. Shastri joined the freedom movement after Mahatma's call in 1921, when he was 17 years old, and remained a Gandhian who never missed a chance to mention the Mahatma Gandhi until his mysterious death in Tashkent, Soviet Union, in 1965.

(Image: PTI)