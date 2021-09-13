Lana Del Rey Deactivates Social Media Accounts; Says 'required Transparency'

American singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey took to her Instagram one last time and informed her fans that she would be deactivating her social media accounts. The Blue Jeans singer shared a video as she bid adieu to her 20.7 million followers and thanked them for her support. Lana had earlier this year in March released her seventh studio album, Chemtrails over the Country Club that received critical acclaim on release. The singer is also gearing up for the release of her eighth studio album Blue Banisters.

Lana Del Rey deactivates her social media accounts

Lana Del Rey explained her reason behind deactivating her social media before bidding adieu for good. In the video, the singer was heard saying, "Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts. That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing require privacy and transparency. I wanna say a heartfelt, just, thank you for, you know, continuing to kind of see me through the music. It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust."

She added, "For right now, I think I'm going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests. Again, I'm always here making lots of records, and in the meantime, living life. So, I've really enjoyed sharing all these small tidbits with you, and I'm really blessed. So, thank you and... signing off."

Lana Del Ray's social media hiatus came after the singer faced backlash back in May 2020 for comparing her struggle to artists of colour like Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B, before she clarified, "I'm talking about my favourite singers." As per People, the Summertime Sadness singer was called out again in June by singers like Kehlani and Tinashe for posting photos of people looting during the Black Lives Matter protests, potentially revealing their identities. She faced further scrutiny in January for pointing out the diversity in the women featured on her Chemtrails over the Country Club album cover.

(Image: AP)