Lana Del Rey Defends Herself Against 'anti-feminist' Allegations; Announces New Album

American singer Lana Del Rey recently took to her social media to announce her plans about releasing a new album on September 5, 2020. The American singer recently faced a lot of backlashes for alleged 'anti-feminist' lyrics and was criticised by people people on social media. Now, in a long post on social media, Lana Del Rey has cleared the air about the same.

ALSO READ | Lana Del Rey Cancels Tour After She Loses Her 'singing Voice', Issues An Apology To Fans

Lana Del Rey defends herself amidst anti-feminist accusations

Lana Del Rey took to social media on Thursday to defend herself. She released a lengthy statement on her social media lashing out on critics who accused her of “glamorising abuse” through her music. Lana Del Rey also went on to point out how other artists like Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Nicki Minaj have penned songs on cheating and other such subjects.

Lana Del Rey wrote, “Can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?????”.

ALSO READ | Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin call it quits after 6 months of dating

The Summertime Sadness singer also added that she is “fed up” of female writers saying such things. She also added that it is sad to see women accusing her lyrics saying that she has “set back women hundreds of years”.

Lana Del Rey also added that sometimes her lyrics may contain details about her “submissive or passive roles' in her relationships. She also went on to reveal that she is not a feminist. However, Lana Del Rey also added that feminism should have a place for women who “look and act” like her.

Explaining further on the statement, Lana Del Rey added, “the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes. The kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate, selves. The kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women”.

ALSO READ | When Beyonce Ruled Internet With Her Traditional Indian Look | See Pictures

Lana Del Rey also finished off her statement by adding that she will be further talking about all these feelings in her upcoming album and also, her two books of poetry. She also said that there will be “tinges” of the things that she has been thinking about in her new album that will be released on September 5, 2020. Lana Del Rey ended the note by adding, “Thanks for reading. Happy quarantining”.

Take a look at Lana Del Rey’s post here:

ALSO READ | Five Qualities That Make Beyonce A Global Sensation That She Is Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.