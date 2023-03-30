Lana Del Rey Engaged To Music Manager Evan Winiker

American singer Lana Del Rey got engaged to Evan Winiker, the music manager of Range Media Partners. The rumoured couple managed to keep their relationship a secret until Lana was spotted with a ring at the Billboard Women In Music 2023.

Lana sparked dating rumours with Evan when they were spotted at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival back in September. They were also seen at the Pappy and Harriet's restaurant in California's Pioneertown. Like Lana, Evan is also a musician and was part of the band Steel Train.

Currently, Evan is a managing partner at Range Media Partners and works with clients including Daya, MAX, Disco Biscuits, Walk Off the Earther and Skyler Stonestreet. He also worked with Jack Antonoff, who has collaborated with Lana Del Rey in the past.

Who is Evan Winiker?

Evan Winiker was born on December 22, 1982, in the New York City. He is a pet parent. He adopted a dog named Henry in July 2020 and shared this news via an Instagram post with caption, "So happy to welcome this lil’ guy to my family. Thank you, thank you, thank you @thelabellefoundation for connecting me with him and helping him find his forever home."

Then, Evan joined the Range Media Partners in 2021 and spoke to Variety about it. He said that his goal as a manager is to surround and help his clients with the best music teams. He further added, "It's an environment of forward-thinking people who look beyond the boundaries and walls that are categorically put in place, allowing them to open new doors and reach new peaks that we dream up."