Lars Ulrich Explains Why 'Eye Of The Beholder' Is His Least Favourite Metallica Song

Co-founder of the popular Metal band, Metallica, Lars Ulrich has recently made headlines for his recent interview with Vulture. In the interview, the Metallica drummer spoke about one of the most famous songs of the band and expressed his hatred for the same. This has certainly shocked everyone as he said that he felt that it was forced into the album. Read more to know about Metallica drummer, Lars Ulrich interview with Vulture.

Metallica founder, Lars Ulrich talks about his least favourite Metallica song

Lars Ulrich said that the song, Eye of The Beholder from And Justice For All album feels forced. He also mentioned that the song sounds kind of like it is really forced into the album. He said that the song sounds like one put a square peg in a round hole and feels that it also has two different tempos. He added that there’s kind of a 4/4 feel in the intro and on the verses. But the choruses are more like in a waltz tempo. According to him, the Eye of The Beholder literally sounds very awkward and feels like two different worlds rubbing up against each other. He then ended the topic by saying that he is not a fan of the song.

Even though the album had gained a lot of critical acclamation, the drummer does not seem to like the song. Lars Ulrich also confessed that he doesn’t “listen to a lot of Metallica music”.He says that a part of it is because he is sort of overly analytical about his own songs. He adds that it’s basically almost impossible for him to listen to a Metallica song without saying, “Okay, how are the sonics, how’s the mix, how does the guitar sound? The vocals are too loud, the bass is too boomy.” He says that it basically becomes this exercise in analytics and prefers listening to some other music than Metallica.

More about Metallica

Metallica is a popular American metal band that was founded by vocalist/guitarist, James Hetfield and drummer, Lars Ulrich. The band still has the old-time band members including Hetfield and Ulrich. Some other members of the band include longtime lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo. Some former members of the band include Guitarist Dave Mustaine, bassists Ron McGovney, Cliff Burton and Jason Newsted. Metallica is also popular as one of the most commercially successful bands of all time by selling over 125 million albums worldwide as of 2018.

