'Last Ride' To 'So High', Iconic Songs That Brought Fame To Singer Sidhu Moosewala

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Mansa village. A well-known face in the Punjabi music industry, the singer has had a history of belting out some of the peppy tracks in his illustrious career graph.

Having started his career as a songwriter for the track License by Ninja, he began crooning with a duet song titled G Wagon. The singer-rapper gained popularity with his track So High (2017). In 2018, he released his debut album PBX 1, which ranked 66th on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

As the singer's murder is being debated all across, his fans have been condoling the death while looking at some of his iconic songs. According to various media reports, the singer who had often expressed his inspiration in music was Tupac Amaru Shakur (also known as 2Pac), the American rapper who too was shot dead in his car in 1996. Following are some of the best songs of the late singer that ranked on top charts.

Popular songs crooned by Late Sidhu Moosewala

The Last Ride- Sidhu Moosewala released a song titled The Last Ride on May 15, days before his murder. The song, which was shared on his official YouTube channel, has already close to 10 million views.

So High- The singer had shot to fame with the 2018 song So High. The track has over 481 million views on YouTube and even won the Best Lyricist Award at Brit Asia Music Awards.

Same Beef- The 2019 song Same Beef is a part of an album of the same name which marked his collaboration with Saga Music. The song, where he even jammed with popular rapper Bohemia, was considered the biggest one of that time and received roaring success from fans.

Bambiha Bole- The 2020 song Bambiha Bole was marked to be an instant success among music lovers, and his collaboration with actor-singer Amrit Mann was lauded by his fans.

Issa Jatt- The 2017 song Issa Jatt marked the late singer's collaboration with popular Punjabi singer Sunny Malton. The song later proved to be a rage among the fans soon after it was released.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Meanwhile, the singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Mansa village. The Mahindra Thar vehicle which he was driving was intercepted from the front by two cars- a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. While he was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital, a cousin and friend who was travelling with him survived and was sent to Patiala for further treatment. Several hours after Moosewala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the murder by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the killing.

IMAGE: Instagram/sidhu_moosewala