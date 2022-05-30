'Last Ride' To 'So High', Iconic Songs That Brought Fame To Singer Sidhu Moosewala

Quick links:
IMAGE: Instagram/Sidhu_Moosewala
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Mansa village. A well-known face in the Punjabi music industry, the singer has had a history of belting out some of the peppy tracks in his illustrious career graph.
Having started his career as a songwriter for the track License by Ninja, he began crooning with a duet song titled G Wagon. The singer-rapper gained popularity with his track So High (2017). In 2018, he released his debut album PBX 1, which ranked 66th on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.
As the singer's murder is being debated all across, his fans have been condoling the death while looking at some of his iconic songs. According to various media reports, the singer who had often expressed his inspiration in music was Tupac Amaru Shakur (also known as 2Pac), the American rapper who too was shot dead in his car in 1996. Following are some of the best songs of the late singer that ranked on top charts.
Meanwhile, the singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Mansa village. The Mahindra Thar vehicle which he was driving was intercepted from the front by two cars- a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. While he was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital, a cousin and friend who was travelling with him survived and was sent to Patiala for further treatment. Several hours after Moosewala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the murder by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the killing.
