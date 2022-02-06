Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): When Singer Spoke About Love, Marriage And Children

'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The singer had been undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks after having tested positive for COVID-19. She was put on ventilator support on Sunday morning after her health deteriorated. Her mortal remains will be taken to Mumbai's Shivaji Park before the last rites.

Despite staying under the public purview for almost 80 years, the singer made sure to evade rumours and gossip surrounding her personal life. She chose to maintain silence over such subjects and rightly believed 'ignorance is bliss'. In a 2013 conversation with Hindustan Times, 'Lata Didi' quipped how topics pertaining to love and having a 'lucky man' in her life are 'some things only for the heart to know', and she likes to keep it that way.

When Lata Mangeshkar spoke about love, marriage and children

Shattering the notion of a 'woman's incompleteness' without marriage and children, the singer mentioned how people talk all sorts of things and it's upon an individual to learn to ignore them. If one keeps holding onto what people say, 'it’ll be difficult to lead a happy life'. She always believed that 'negative and depressing' energies should be kept at bay.

Further referring to an interview of Kiran Rao where she shed light on the same thing, Mangeshkar quipped how it's pertinent to 'first find happiness and a sense of fulfilment within yourself' without which the dream of achieving fulfilment through marriage and children loses all its significance.

Fondly called the 'Queen of Melody', the singer has recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages, with some of her most popular tracks including Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara among others. She has also been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna among others for her incredible work.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MR_.VIKAS_OFFICIAL)