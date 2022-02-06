Lata Mangeshkar Accorded Full State Honour; Cremated At Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday was accorded a state funeral in the evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. 'India's Nightingale' Mangeshkar, who was 92 years old, passed away 28 days after hospitalisation due to multiple organ failure while undergoing COVID-19 treatment. Her cremation took place at around 7:15 pm. Earlier in the day, the Centre announced a period of two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of the legendary playback singer.

Prior to the cremation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the legendary singer. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Shah Rukh Khan and several other big personalities were also seen paying their last respects.

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of the legendary playback singer.

'Lata Didi' passes away

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital informed, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19." Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

The legendary singer's death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, V Muraleedharan, Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi, S Jaishankar, and Kiren Rijiju among others. Leaders like Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, and Sachin Pilot too mourned the iconic singer's demise.

PM Modi pays tribute to Lata Didi

"Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He added, "She touched the lives of millions of Indian souls. Her voice will stay with us forever. I had to come to this rally because all of you were waiting for me. It is Lata ji's inspiration that I had to attend this programme today."

