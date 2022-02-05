Lata Mangeshkar: Apart From Singing, 8 Films Starring Legendary Singer As Child Artist

Lata Mangeshkar often referred to as the 'Nightingale of India', has lent her voice to a number of actors on-screen for more than seven decades now. The legendary singer, who is 92 years old, has been an inspiration to millions of people across the world. Famously known as 'Lata Didi' in the Bollywood film industry, was born in a Marathi-speaking family in Indore to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and his wife Shevanti, a homemaker. She comes from a family of gifted musicians and singers and she has sung for more than 1,000 films in as many as 36 languages.

However, not many people know that the singer began her career in the entertainment industry as an actor and not as a singer. Check out the list of these films she has appeared in her early career.

Lata Mangeshkar featured in these films

Pahili Mangalaagaur (1942)

Vinayak Damodar Karnataki aka Master Vinayak, in 1942, offered a small role in Navyug Chitrapat's Marathi film, Pahili Mangalaagaur. The iconic singer also sang Natali Chaitrachi Navalaai song in the film, which was composed by Dada Chandekar. The film also starred Vishnupant Jog and Shahu Modak in lead roles.

Chhatrapati Shivaji (1952)

Helmed by Bhalji Pendharkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji starred Parshwanath Yeshwant Altekar, Chandrakant, Gajanan Jagirdar in lead roles. The music for the film was composed by C. Ramchandra.

Mandir (1948)

Mandir is directed by Dinkar D. Patil and Master Vinayak. The film also features Shahu Modak, Shanta Apte, Salvi and Lata Mangeshkar in lead roles. The story is penned by V.S. Khandekar.

Maze Baal (1943)

Helmed by Master Vinayak, Maze Baal features Damuanna Malvankar, Meenaxi, Dada Salvi and Master Vinayak himself.

Badi Maa (1945)

Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Asha Bhosle played minor roles in Vinayak's first Hindi-language film, Badi Maa, which was released in 1945. In the film, Lata also sang a bhajan, Maata Tere Charnon Mein.

More on Lata Mangeshkar's health update

For the unversed, the 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was subsequently hospitalized on January 9. The 'Queen of Melody' continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at the hospital said. He informed that Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at the moment, ANI reported. Her sister, Asha Bhosle, rushed to the hospital to meet Lata and while speaking to reporters, informed that the Bharat Ratna recipient is now stable and is responding to treatment. She added that many prayers are with the legendary singer.

