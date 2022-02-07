Lata Mangeshkar Attended School For Just One Day; Stormed Off With Asha Bhosle In Her Arms

We live in a generation where education is given immense importance, as one's personal development, career and jobs are all dependent on it. However, did you know Lata Mangeshkar one of the greatest artists of this country, did not receive formal education? The legend, who passed away on Sunday, had attended school for just a day. That did not prove a hurdle for the late singer in establishing one of the greatest legacies that the nation has seen.

Lata Mangeshkar did not have the best first day at school. The artiste had her sister, 10 months old Asha Bhosle, with her at school and stormed off home when her teacher objected to it. That turned out to be her last day at school or any kind of formal education.

These were revelations as a part of her conversations with filmmaker-author Nasreen Munni Kabir, who adapted it into a book "Lata Mangeshkar...in her own voice", as reported as PTI.

Before that unpleasant first day, Lata Mangeshkar had attended nursery classes. "The teacher used to write 'Shri Ganeshji' on the blackboard, and I used to copy it perfectly. I got 10 out of 10," she said.

The National Award-winning star's next step towards education was when she used to accompany her cousin, Vasanti studying in the third standard at Murlidhar School, a Marathi-medium school just opposite their house in Sangli, a city in Maharashtra. Lata Mangeshkar would be interested in listening attentively during the music sessions. The teacher eventually spotted her and asked her to sing as she was Deenanath Mageshkar's daughter.

"One day, the teacher, pointing at me, asked my cousin: 'Who is she?' I jumped up saying: 'I am Master Deenanath's daughter!' "She said: 'He is such a great singer. Can you sing?' I told her I could sing many raags, and rattled off their names: Malkauns, Hindol, etc. "She led me straight off to the staff room where all the teachers were sitting and asked me to sing. So, I sang a classical song based on Hindol. I was four or five," the book mentioned.

She was asked to join the school on the same day.

Mangeshkar recalled, "I took her in my arms and off I went. When I entered the class, I sat down with Asha in my lap. The teacher said firmly: 'Babies aren't allowed here.' I was very angry and got up. I took Asha home and never went back."

She later leant Marathi from her house help.

"I must have been about three or four when I asked our servant, Vitthal, who was a teenager at the time, to teach me the Marathi alphabet and how to read and write the basics. I studied Marathi at home," Lata Mangeshkar was quoted as saying in the book.

Lata Mangeshkar eventually learnt Hindi from her cousin Indira and a Bombay-based person Lekhraj Sharma. The 'Voice of India' also learnt Urdu, Bengali and partially learnt Punjabi, Tamil, apart from being able to understand Sanskrit.

Lata Mangeshkar would also learn her songs in Hindi, writing the lyrics down, as the music director explained the tunes.

"I first write the lyrics in Hindi, in Devnagari - even if the words are in Urdu or any other language. The music director sings the song to me so I hear the tune as I read the words. I make notes on my page of lyrics, indicating at what point I might stress a particular word. Then I memorise the tune and sing it."

Lata Mangeshkar's great legacy

Lata went on to reportedly sing over 25,000 songs in over 36 languages. She was honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, National Award and even the National Order of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian honour.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92. The legend died of multi-organ failure after a 28-day hospitalisation following COVID-19 diagnosis.

She was cremated with full state honours at the Shivaji Park after PM Modi, other politicians and film stars paid their tributes.

Image: Instagram/@/asha.bhosle