Lata Mangeshkar Celebrates 'pita Samaan' SD Burman's Birth Anniversary; Shares Unseen Pic

Lata Mangeshkar wishes SD Burman with an unseen picture and heartfelt note

Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter account on Friday and posted a black and white picture that features her and legendary musician SD Burman as she remembered him on his 115th birth anniversary. Sharing the picture, she called the musical legend her 'pita samaan', meaning a man whom she thought of as her father. She also mentioned that he was a great musician, and the entire world was aware of his talent.

Lata Mangeshkar and SD Burman's unseen picture:

Namaskar. Aaj mere pita samaan S D Burman sahab ki jayanti hai. Wo kitne mahan sangeetkar the ye duniya jaanti hai. Aise mahan vyaktitva ko aur unke sangeet ko mere koti koti pranam. pic.twitter.com/xrkwmrZpxI — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 1, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar herself turned a year older on September 29 and received heaps of love and wishes from friends and colleagues from the music and Bollywood industry. In her career, she has worked with legends including Madan Mohan, Kalyanji-Anandji, Rajesh Roshan, Bappi Lahiri and many more. On the occasion of the singer's 92nd birthday, a picture with her and Bappi Lahiri made the rounds on social media. Among other tracks, the duo has worked together on Jab Se Mile Naina and can be seen striking a pose in the black and white picture that went viral a few days ago. In the picture, Mangeshkar can be seen donned in a simple saree as she smiled from ear to ear.

PM Modi also took to Twitter on the occasion of Lata Mangeshkar's birthday and addressed her as 'Lata Didi' before he expressed his heartfelt wish for the iconic singer. In his tweet, he wrote about the singer's humility and 'passion towards Indian culture.' He also wished her a long and healthy life in the years to come as he concluded his post. He wrote, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion for Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long and healthy life."

Image: Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar