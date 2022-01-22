Lata Mangeshkar Continues To Be In ICU, Doctor Says 'slight Improvement In Health'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia is still in the ICU. It has been more than a week since the 92-year-old singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. According to ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating her gave an update that her health is improving.

The Lag Jaa Gale singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was subsequently hospitalized on January 9. Her niece Rachna had shared the news and explained that she was kept in ICU for 'precautionary reasons considering her age. As per a report from PTI, Mangeskar's spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said in a statement, ''Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod."

Lata Mangeshkar health update

Now, according to ANI, Dr Samdani informed that Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward and there has been a slight improvement in her health. There have been several media reports spreading false rumours about the singer’s health lately. Appealing to her fans and followers not to believe in any kind of such news stories, her management team issued an official statement on Friday.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today: Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/U5PkbWGp3T — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

The statement reads, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space." The team further asked Mangeshkar's fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

Known as the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages.

Image: ANI