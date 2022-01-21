Lata Mangeshkar Continues To Be In ICU, Spokesperson Asks 'to Not Give Wind To False News'

Sharing health update about the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, her team has issued an official statement urging fans not to believe in any false news regarding the legendary playback singer as she continues to be under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), reported the news agency, ANI. It has been more than a week since the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Lata Mangeshkar is still in ICU

Reportedly, many false rumours regarding Lata Mangeshkar's health have been making rounds on the internet since then. Appealing to her fans and followers not to believe in any kind of such news stories, her management team issued an official statement on Friday.

The statement reads, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space." The team further asked Mangeshkar's fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

More on Lata Mangeshkar's health update

For the unversed, the 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was subsequently hospitalized on January 9. Her niece Rachna shared the news and explained that she was kept in ICU for 'precautionary reasons considering her age'. As per a report from PTI, Mangeskar's spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said in a statement, ''Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod."

She further added, ''It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

Image: PTI