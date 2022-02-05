Lata Mangeshkar Critical: Devendra Fadnavis Visits Singer, Seeks Prayers For Her Recovery

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the past few weeks after she contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia. The singer's health deteriorated on Saturday following which she was put on ventilator support. Earlier, Mangeshkar's sister, Asha Bhosle, had arrived at the hospital and shared that the singer's health was improving.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, paid a visit to the veteran singer at the hospital and in a media interaction shared that he was praying for her speedy recovery.

'Lata didi is a miracle of God': Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, visited Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday after her health deteriorated. Fadnavis shared a video as he interacted with the media. He said, "We all are praying for her speedy recovery, Lata didi is a miracle of God and is known globally for her beautiful vocals. I am sure she will recover from this as thousands of people all over the country are praying for her."

Praying for the speedy recovery of BharatRatna Lata Didi Mangeshkar.

भारतरत्न आदरणीय लतादीदी यांना लवकर आराम पडो, अशी मी प्रार्थना करतो..@mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/Lbf0ontADq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 5, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 11, after she contracted the COVID-19 virus. Dr Pratit Samdhani who is treating the 92-year-old singer interacted with the media on Saturday and said, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU ward. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment."

Dr Samdani has been sharing regular updates about the Bharat Ratna-winner's health. Fans and celebrities of the film fraternity have been praying for the Luka Chuppi artist's health since her hospitalisation.

(Image: PTI)