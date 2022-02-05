Lata Mangeshkar Critical: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Prays For Bharat Ratna's Recovery

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is currently undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia. The singer's health deteriorated on Saturday following which she was put on ventilator. Many celebrities and political figures have been praying for the singer's recovery. Recently, the Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik, who is a Sand Artist from Puri, Odisha, also prayed for the recovery of Mangeshkar.

Sudarshan Pattnaik took to his Twitter handle and dropped a picture that features veteran singer's beautiful sand art made by Pattnaik himself. The art also has a text, "Get Well Soon Lata Didi". He added in the caption, "We pray to Lord Jagannath for the speedy recovery of the living legend Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji. #GetWellSoonLataDidi". The post garnered several comments and all the fans were witnessed praying for Lata Mangeshkar's recovery.

We pray to Lord Jagannath for the speedy recovery of the living legend Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji. #GetWellSoonLataDidi pic.twitter.com/URtgcyu7ik — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 5, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Breach Candy Hospital

Union Minister Piyush Goyal arrived at the Breach Candy Hospital where the singer is being treated and said that he was praying for Lata Mangeshkar's speedy recovery. As Goyal visited the veteran singer, he told the media that he was praying for her speedy recovery.

"The prayers of the whole nation are with Lata Didi. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent wishes for her fast recovery. We all want her to be fine soon, and are praying for her long life," said Piyush Goyal.

Asha Bhosle, rushed to the hospital to meet Lata. Asha, while speaking to reporters, informed that the Bharat Ratna recipient is now stable and is responding to treatment. She added that many prayers are with the legendary singer.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital after she contracted COVID-19. The 92-year-old singer is being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdhani. Providing an update about Lata's health, he said, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU ward. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment."

More on Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, Indore, Lata Mangeshkar is a legendary Indian playback singer. She is noted for her voice and a vocal range that extended over more than three octaves. She recorded songs for the soundtracks of more than 2,000 Indian films. During a seven-decade career, her songs have figured in over a thousand Hindi films, 36 regional and foreign languages.