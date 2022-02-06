The entire country is mourning the demise of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier this morning in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92. After testing positive for COVID-19, the singer was admitted to the intensive care unit on Tuesday. Sonu Nigam, who has worked with the Nightingale of India on numerous occasions voiced his grief saying that it is a personal loss for him.

While talking to Republic TV, Sonu stated, "it's a very big personal loss for me and it's very difficult to believe still, although we have to accept the eventuality, but we except people like or entities like Lata Ji to be immortal, we don't expect them to pass away. We don't want people like Lata Ji to go away because they have been a part of for three-generation, this is the fourth generation. She defines music in our subcontinent and I have been very fortunate that I worked with her. I am extremely inconsequential in terms of music when compared to her. She gave me so much love, she blessed me and she blessed my life. It's like losing your mother for the second time. May God bless her soul"

Celebrities pay respect to late singer

Lata Mangeshkar and Sonu Nigam recorded songs together for films like Veer Zaara, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, One 2 Ka 4. Aside from Sonu Nigam, a number of celebrities, ministers, and well-known figures have paid respect to the late singer. Legendary actor Dharmendra stated that he talked to her a few days ago and was in touch with the hospital about her health situation, and the doctors promised him that she will recover, according to Republic TV. Akshay Kumar also expressed his grief by stating, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, my sincere condolences and prayers."

Throughout her remarkable career and contributions to the Indian music industry, the legendary vocalist garnered various awards including Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She has not only sang for Hindi films, but also for Marathi and Bengali films. In 2019, Lata Mangeshkar's most recent song was released titled Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki, which was a tribute to the Indian Army.

Image: PTI