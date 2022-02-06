As India mourns the demise of 92-year-old veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday, her doctor Dr Pratit Samdani informed that the singer died due to multi-organ failure. Addressing reporters outside Breach Candy Hospital, he said that the 'Queen of Melody' passed away after 28 days of hospitalization while undergoing post-COVID treatment. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

Breach Candy Hospital issues statement

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Her body is to be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was one of the last persons to see the veteran singer on Sunday morning.

Her death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, V Muraleedharan, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Prahlad Joshi, S Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju etc. Other leaders like JP nadda Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, Sachin Pilot etc too mourned the star's demise. Mangeshkar has been in and out of the hospital during COVID pandemic for various health issues. Govt has announced two-day national mourning during which the National flag will fly at half-mast.

About Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers in the country. Fondly called as the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi', the singer has recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.

Lata 'Didi' as she is widely known, is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. France has also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all are accomplished singers and musicians.