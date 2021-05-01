Lata Mangeshkar Donates Rs 7 Lakh To Maharashtra CM Relief Fund For COVID-19

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has contributed Rs 7 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) of the Maharashtra government shared the news on Twitter on Saturday.

"Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata has donated Rs 7 lakh to #CMrelieffund #COVID_19 Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has thanked her for the help," the tweet read.

DGIPR said the CM has also appealed to the people of the state to contribute to the fight against COVID-19. Recently, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra donated money and urged the global community to help India, which she said is "bleeding" due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Many celebrities have stepped forward to help people either by donating funds or by using their social media account to amplify SOS calls.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet announced that it will provide free vaccines to 5.71 crore beneficiaries aged between 18-45 years as India gears up for the third phase of the inoculation drive from May 1. While minister Nawab Malik had already announced the same on Sunday, there was confusion after Congress opposed the announcement, saying the decision will be taken by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The govt has floated a global tender to attract international vaccines as part of the state's immunisation drive. As of date Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, J&K, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Sikkim have announced free vaccines to all adults above 18. India has administered 15,12,44,226 vaccine doses till date, of which 2,63,41,135 have received the second dose.

(with PTI inputs)