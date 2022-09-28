Today, on Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary, the entire nation is remembering the melody queen while pouring in their heart-melting tributes. From recalling her illustrious career graph to her soul-stirring songs, Twitter users acknowledged the late star's contribution to the Indian cinema that spanned over seven decades.

The singer was recognized for her talent not only in India but also on an international level. On her 93rd birth anniversary, social media is buzzing with tweets remembering the veteran singer and her melodious voice that will stay on forever. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She sang songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

Fans remember Lata Mangeshkar on birth anniversary

One of the users shared the legendary singer's monochrome portrait and wrote, "LATA MANGESHKAR IS FAVOURITE CHILD OF MAA SARSVATI." Another user took a stroll down memory lane and shared throwback pictures of the singer from her early career days. "Happy Heavenly Birthday Lata Ji. You will be remembered till eternity," the user tweeted. A third netizen echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "The 'Nightingale of India' Ji has brought joy to millions of hearts through her melodious voice all over the globe." Another Twitter user shared the late singer's pictures and wrote, " Remembering #LataMangeshkar Ji On His Birth Anniversary."

LATA MANGESHKR IS FAVOURITE CHILD OF MAA SARSVATI #happybirthdaylatamangeshkar pic.twitter.com/EUffXFFgUv — shivranjani chohan (@dilokidaastaan) September 28, 2022

Happy Heavenly Birthday Lata ji ❤️

You will be remembered till eternity#LataMangeshkar ✨ pic.twitter.com/4QPdfuqWI5 — ♡ (@teraafitoor) September 28, 2022

The 'Nightingale of India' @mangeshkarlata ji has brought joy to millions of hearts through her melodious voice all over the globe. A respectful tribute to the legendary singer on her birth anniversary. #LataMangeshkar #Singer #Legend #DebabrataSain #DS https://t.co/2niwcTAyJc — Vola Barman AITC (@barmanaitc) September 28, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar who was a recipient of a number of awards including the Bharat Ratna was also a world record holder. She was listed as the most recorded artist in the 1974 edition of The Guinness Book of Records. Lata Mangeshkar recorded her last song ‘Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki’, which was composed by Mayuresh Pai, as a tribute to the Indian Army and nation. It was released on March 30, 2019.

For the unversed, the late singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, 2022, after she tested positive for COVID-19. She left for the heavenly abode after her health condition deteriorated. Meanwhile, on her 93rd birth anniversary, PM Modi inaugurated 'Lata Mangeshkar Chowk' in Ayodhya as his heartfelt tribute to the iconic singer.

IMAGE: Twitter/PTI