Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer Continues To Be Under Observation, Informs Doctor

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is battling with COVID-19 and Pneumonia at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital continues to remain under observation in the ICU. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) last week.

Associate professor Dr. Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital said Mangeshkar will continue to remain in the hospital for some time.

Dr. Pratit Samdani who is treating the iconic singer gave her health update and revealed, "She continues to be in the ICU under observation. We have to wait and watch. Pray for her recovery. She will continue to remain in the hospital.”

Lata Mangeshkar under observation

On January 13, Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah had said the singer is doing well. "She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone's prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind, Shah had then told PTI. According to Shah, Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU as she required "constant care" due to her age.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. Her niece Rachna had then stated, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers." Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar who has a career spanning over seven decades has lent her voice to thousands of songs in over 1,000 Hindi films as well as in various regional and foreign languages. Her last full album was for the 2004 iconic film Veer Zaara.

India’s COVID-19 update

India reports 2,68,833 fresh COVID cases (4,631 more than yesterday) and 1,22,684 recoveries in the last 24 hours: Confirmed cases of Omicron: 6,041. With an increase of 4,631 infections compared to Friday, it has already reported 402 deaths pushing the total death toll to 4,85,752. Apart from that, India has also recorded fresh 1,45,747 active cases taking the total active tally to 14,17,820. Similarly, India's Omicron tally has jumped to 6,041 cases with 288 fresh infections. A total of 1,22,684 patients have recovered, taking the total recovery tally to 3,49,47,390 across the country, while the recovery rate stands at 94.83%.

IMAGE: Instagram/Meem_bana_dia