Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer Still In ICU, Doctor Says Will Take Time To Recover

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to her recent health updates, the singer’s health is being monitored constantly by the doctors. Dr. Pratit Samdani, who is treating the Bharat Ratna recipient at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, along with the update, also revealed that "she will take time to recover due to her old age."

For the unversed, the 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week. She got in touch with one of her staff members, who was also COVID-19 positive. After learning about Lata Mangeshkar's health, several fans and members from the film industry and other fields took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.

Lata Mangeshkar's health update

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward and we are monitoring her health. She will take time to recover due to her old age: Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/rXq01nVhHV — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had updated fans about the iconic singer’s health and had revealed that her condition was improving. "Lata Mangeshkar's condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer's condition as people are eager to know about her health," Tope told reporters in Jalna. Earlier in the day, associate professor, Dr. Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital told PTI that Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU and is under treatment.

Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah had on Thursday said the singer is doing well and requested the media to respect the privacy of the family. Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.





IMAGE: PTI