Lata Mangeshkar In Critical Condition; Legendary Singer On Ventilator Support In ICU

Lata Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated and the legend has been put on ventilator again, as per the doctor treating her at Breach Candy Hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated as she undergoes treatment for COVID-19, which has been underway for over three weeks now. This was stated by a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where her treatment is going on.

The doctor said that the legendary singer was critical and was put back on ventilator. He added that she would continue to be in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, under the observation of the doctors. 

Lata Mangeshkar critical, put on ventilator

Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy Hospital has been sharing regular updates about the Bharat Ratna-winner's health and his statement on Saturday, as reported by ANI, was on her health deterioration. 

Fans and celebrities of the film industry have been praying for the Luka Chuppi artist's health since her hospitalisation.

Lata Mangeshkar health updates

It was around last weekend that there was an improvement in her health. At that time, it was stated that she was no longer on ventilator and responding to treatment. Apart from her doctors, Maharashtra Health Minister had also given a statement about her health.

"I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator.

"Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment," Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying at that time.

Some days before the improvement in her health, the doctors, her family and even celebrities of the film industry had expressed displeasure about the 'rumours' surrounding her health. At that time, a statement was posted from her official Twitter handle. 

Union Minister Smriti Irani too had tweeted, urging netizens to refrain from spreading rumours.

"Request from Lata Didi’s family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation & continue to pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and wellbeing," she had written.

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. At that time, her niece Rachna had said, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers."

