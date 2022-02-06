'Lata Mangeshkar Is As True As Jesus Christ & Bhagwan Krishna', Says Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, at the age of 92 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The veteran singer was in the hospital for 28 days and was undergoing COVID treatment and passed away after suffering from multiple organ failure.

The centre has announced 2-day national mourning for her demise on Sunday. The veteran singer will be accorded a state funeral this evening at Shivaji Park. The national flag across the government offices will also be at half-mast in remembrance of Lata Mangeshkar.

Her death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, and several Bollywood actors and directors also expressed their grief at the demise of the singer.

Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya also expressed grief over the death of music star Mangeshkar. While speaking to Republic TV, Bhattarachrya stated that Lata Magashekar is a god-like figure in India and will be worshipped for many generations for her soulful voice.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Lata Ji is 'as true as Jesus Christ and Bhagwan Krishna'

"Lata Ji was honoured by Bharat Ratana, but I think she is Vishwa Ratana. Diamonds don't belong to any country, water, air, and gold don't belong to any country, but they belong to this universe as they are pure and natural resources of this earth. So, I would never say that Lata Ji was a great singer. For me, when I grew up as a child, when I didn't even know what radio or television was, for me, my whole world was Lata Ji. Everything was Lata Ji."

"Even today, when I hear any music, I am reminded of Lata Ji. He further said, "Lata Ji is true and as pure as oxygen, as water, as we breathe," he added.

He said, "If music exists, then it is because of Lata Ji. The music made Lata Ji or Lata Ji made music that I don't know, but I am very very grateful that among very few artists I have worked with Lata Ji."

He stated that the nation celebrated Saraswati Puja yesterday and that Goddess Saraswati left us today. Similar to how people immerse the idols of God, Lata Ji left this world as well, he said.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya said, "Lata Mangeshkar is as true as Jesus Christ and Bhagwan Krishna. People have not seen or heard the voices of Krishna or Jesus, but they exist, and it is such a pleasure that we have seen and heard the voice of Lata Ji, so she is just like an avatar who took birth in India. I am proud to say that Lata Mangeshkar belongs to India, and we have all been witnesses to her voice, which enthralled generations of people. He said her voice is as pure as nature, as natural as oxygen. So music is for Lata Ji and Lata Ji is for music. It doesn't matter if we ever remember her or not, but her voice will remain with us forever. People may not have listened to the voice of God, but they have heard the voice of Lata Ji, which is the voice of Goddess Saraswati."

"There won't be a second Lata Mangeshkar till eternity": Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Abhijeet Bhattacharya also shared an old photo of himself with Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, "An artist born but once in centuries... A great loss to the entire world, we lost our *Sur Samragyi*. Lata Didi will always remain alive among us through her songs that creates magic in our ears. This void can never be filled...There won't be a second Lata Mangeshkar till eternity. Om Shanti."

(Image: Abhijeetbhattacharya/@Instagram)