As the nation mourns the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Actor Shekhar Suman has expressed grief and paid tribute to her. Legendary Bollywood Singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away amid her treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6. Mangeshkar was 92 years old and the recipient of Bharat Ratna and numerous other honours in her career. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Shekhar Suman said although Lata Mangeshkar has gone "physically" and she is "an emotion and a 'special messiah'. She was "God's special child" and God looked after her, he said.

'There is only one Lata Mangeshkar': Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman said that Lata Mangeshkar had become an integral part of life and added that he listens to her songs every day in the morning. Remembering the veteran singer for her contributions to the country, Suman said, Lata Mangeshkar has sung over 30,000 songs in so many languages and "every Indian cannot think of his life being complete without Lata Ji's songs." He called the legendary singer "one of a kind" and insisted that there will be no one else like her. Further, he said Lata Mangeshkar sang for all the actresses like Mala Sinha, Nanda, Sadhna, Kajol and beyond and the actresses came alive on screen through her songs.

"When God decided to send "sur" to us on this Earth he named it Lata Mangeshkar. There is only one Lata Mangeshkar," Shekhar Suman said while speaking to Republic Media Network.

'Lata Mangeshkar is a phenomenon': Shekhar Suman

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Shekhar Suman further said that Lata Mangeshkar was "Sakshat Saraswati" and called it a strange incident that she has gone on "Saraswati day." Speaking on her love for the country, Shekhar Suman said that her song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' moved late Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru into tears. He added that Nehru would not have cried if "that song would not have come from the depth of her art" and added that "that's how patriotic she was." He said that they are thankful to the Indian government for conferring upon her the highest honour Bharat Ratna.

"Lata Mangeshkar is a phenomenon it's like a comet that comes once in billion years it won't happen again. Nobody can come close to Lata, nobody can ever think, imagine or hope to be Lata because she was sakshat Saraswati," Shekhar Suman said.

Further paying tribute to the veteran singer, Shekhar Suman called the people of Mumbai "blessed" to have lived in the same city where Lata Mangeshkar resided. Recalling his meeting with Lata Mangeshkar, he called himself fortunate to have met her on his first film in which she sang Mann Kyu Behka Re. Shekhar Suman said that they have learnt the lessons of life through her songs whether it is to "love people, God, be a devotee or a patriot" or enjoy the festival. He also mentioned that the state government cancelled the infrastructure plan after she announced that she will live out of India if the government goes ahead with their plan. Shekhar Suman expressed happiness that the singer had a "long, fulfilling and flourishing singing career" and "she went away without any suffering, she went away peacefully."

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for more than 28 days in the hospital and passed away on Sunday, February 6. Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is the recipient of the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna. Some of her popular songs are Didi Tera Dewar Deewana Meri Aawaz Hi Pehchan hai, Lag Jaa Gale, Mera Saaya Saath Hoga, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Bindiya Chamkegi, Ae Mere Watan Logon and many more.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@Lata_Mangeshkar