Lata Mangeshkar News Updates: Last Rites To Be Held At Shivaji Park In Mumbai

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@apki1pasand
Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8.12 AM on Sunday of multi-organ failure after 28 days of hospitalisation.
"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19: Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said," tweeted ANI.
The Centre announced a two-day national mourning as Lata Mangeshkar passed away. The National flag will fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect.
Actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar shared their sorrow on the passing of Lata Mangeshkar. 'Icon', 'legend, 'India's most beautiful voice' was some of the terms used for her, as they praised her 'glorious voice'. 'Deeply saddenned', 'heartbroken' were their feelings on her death and that her contribution will live on forever.
Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti."
"Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness," wrote Anil Kapoor.
Shahid Kapoor wrote, "An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP ."
"A very sad day and a huge loss for all of us, her fans. Your contribution will live on forever ma’am. My condolences to the family and all her fans across the world. Om Shanti 🙏 #LataMangeshkar" Bhumi Pednekar wrote.
The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Her mortal remains will be kept at her Peddar Road residence from 12 PM to 3 PM. From 4.30 PM onwards, it will be taken towards Shivaji Park.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Lok Sabha Speaker Speaker Om Birla, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those expressed their grief and sent condolences to Lata Mangeshkar's family.
They used terms like 'Bharat Ratna', 'swar kokila' for the legend and that it would be a big loss for the nation. They highlighted her acclaimed work that was loved across the globe and that her songs will be present with people after her demise.
"‘स्वर कोकिला’ लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन से भारत की आवाज़ खो गई है। लताजी ने आजीवन स्वर और सुर की साधना की। उनके गाये हुए गीतों को भारत की कई पीढ़ियों को सुना और गुनगुनाया है। उनका निधन देश की कला और संस्कृति जगत की बहुत बड़ी क्षति है।उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ।" wrote Rajnath Singh.
Prakash Javadekar's tweet read, "लता मंगेशकर का निधन भारतीय संगीत के उस स्वर्ण युग का अंत है, जिसने दुनिया पर राज किया। वह बहुत अच्छी इंसान और विश्वस्तरीय गायिका थीं। लता जी हमेशा अपने संगीत के जरिए हमारे साथ रहेंगी। मेरी श्रद्धांजलि। ओम शांति ।"
Om Birla tweeted, ""भारत रत्न" लता मंगेशकर जी ने अपने समृद्ध स्वरों से संगीत को नई ऊंचाइयां दी। भाषा के बंधन को तोड़ उनके गाए गीत विश्व के प्रत्येक हिस्से तक पहुंचे। उनका निधन सम्पूर्ण राष्ट्र के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदनाएं।"
"स्वर कोकिला, 'भारत रत्न' आदरणीया लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद और कला जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों व उनके असंख्य प्रशंसकों को यह दु:ख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति!" was Yogi Aditynath's tweet.
President Ram Nath Kovind shared images from his meeting with Lata Mangeshkar, calling her an 'artist born once in centuries' and recalling her warmth during their conversations.
An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere.
"An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere," The leader wrote.
President Kovind added, "Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable."
PM Modi mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar by posting pictures from their interactions. The leader said that he was 'anguished' by the loss and that he expressed his condolences to her family. He recalled the impact of her songs and the affection she had showqered on him.
"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," PM wrote.
"Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he added.
PM Modi tweeted, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."
Gadkari called the Bharat Ratna's death as a 'huge loss for the nation.'
The demise of #LataMangeshkar is a huge loss for the nation. Her music will be remembered for many generations. I pray that her soul rests in peace: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/UsztEOp3KH— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was present at the Breach Candy Hospital and spoke to reporters, where he confirmed the news.
Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passes away, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pic.twitter.com/S1Rhc63OdI— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar has passed away amid her treatment for COVID-19. She was 92. Recipient of Bharat Ratna and numerous other honours in her career, the legendary singer breathed her last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
She had been hospitalised on January 11 after testing positive for COVID-19. Her health witnessed fluctuations over the three-week period, improving last weekend and the artist was also taken off ventilator at that time.
However, her condition started deteriorating on Saturday, after which she was put back on ventilator. There were numerous celebrities who visited her at the hospital, right from her sister, legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and actor Shraddha Kapoor.
The news of Lata Mangeshkar's death was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar.
#BREAKING | Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away in Mumbai at the age of 92 after month-long battle, sister Usha Mangeshkar confirmshttps://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/HT3YtteFFb— Republic (@republic) February 6, 2022