Lata Mangeshkar News Updates: Last Rites To Be Held At Shivaji Park In Mumbai

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar shared their sorrow on the passing of Lata Mangeshkar. 'Icon', 'legend, 'India's most beautiful voice' was some of the terms used for her, as they praised her 'glorious voice'. 'Deeply saddenned', 'heartbroken' were their feelings on her death and that her contribution will live on forever.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti."

"Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness," wrote Anil Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor wrote, "An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP ."

"A very sad day and a huge loss for all of us, her fans. Your contribution will live on forever ma’am. My condolences to the family and all her fans across the world. Om Shanti 🙏 #LataMangeshkar" Bhumi Pednekar wrote.